The annual pro-life march, with Del Rioans supporting the importance of saving every life from conception until natural death, will be taking place on Sunday afternoon, organizers said.
The 2020 March for Life will begin at 2:30 p.m., with participants meeting at the Del Rio Civic Center to start the march at 3 p.m.
Participants will march from the grass area in front of the Amistad Urban Oasis north, toward the stop light at the intersection of Chevrolet Drive and Veterans Boulevard, and then back the same route to finish at the Del Rio Civic Center.
The march has been held every year since January 2014 and is done in conjunction with the national pro-life march every year, according to Jim Wainer.
This year the national march will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25 and the local march will follow on Sunday, according to Wainer.
Once all participants arrive at the stop light, prayers will be held and speakers will share some commentary, Wainer said.
Afterwards, all participants will return to the civic center. Participants are asked to wear shirts in either blue or pink.
Blue represents the lives of boys and pink represents the lives of girls, Wainer said.
Del Rio for Life, also known as DR4Life, organizes the march, since the organization’s conception in November 2013, according to Wainer. The organization’s mission is to defend the most vulnerable through awareness and education.
“We must defend every life, from conception until natural death,” the organization stated.
DR4Life focuses on changing hearts and minds in order to help bring about the change in the way society sees the sanctity of life, according to the organization’s vision.
“DR4Life continues to promote the Pro-Life movement in the community of Del Rio, Texas and keep people aware of the issues affecting the cause,” Wainer said.
The organization helps support the Amistad Pregnancy Center, another nonprofit organization in town.
