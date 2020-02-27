Two Del Rio residents spoke during Tuesday’s council meeting and again demanded answers to recent water billing issues.
About two dozen people concerned about abnormally high water bills and other issues with the city’s water billing system attended the meeting. On Thursday, about 300 people attended a special city council meeting at the civic center on the water issues.
“I came here seeking answers. I have no political axe to grind ... I am poor. I live on a government check and spend about a quarter or a half of it to pay bills that are inaccurate, so I came here looking. Can you guys fix it? Get your professionals. Fix it. Fix it,” Loren Sayer told the council.
Sayer also commented on a presentation from a representative of an auditing company the council is asking to look into the water billing issues.
Listening to that presentation, Sayer said, “It kind of reminded me when I used to work at Lamar and some teacher said, ‘We only have an eight or nine percent rate of failure within the high school system.’ She accepted it, and I said to her, what if your child is one of those eight or nine percent? Can you accept it?
“Can you accept it? I can’t. It’s expensive. It’s hell. One hundred dollars is nothing to you. To me, it is everything. . . Come on, folks, is this Del Rio, Texas? Or is this d--n Mayberry? I want to know that. How many customers does it take? How many old ladies to say, ‘I’ve got an $800 bill,’ or a $150 bill? What does it take? I’m on disability, and I’m poor. I’ll pay what I have to pay, but no more, no less,” Sayer said.
Rick Martinez, a Del Rio business owner, charged the council with moving the meeting to reduce the number of irate citizens who could attend.
“We know what kind of a show this is, but it’s not a show, sir. These are legitimate complaints. These are legitimate concerns. These are legitimate gripes. These are legitimate things that are happening to all of us,” Martinez said.
He reminded the council that Councilwoman Liz Elizalde De Calderon had called the water billing issue a crisis during Thursday’s meeting.
“We know that in the verbiage of our municipal code, if it’s an emergency, there are funds that can be tapped into to stop something like this. And this is a crisis. This is a crisis. We’re going to leave this meeting today, all of us still concerned about how we’re going to pay our bills,” Martinez said.
He also questioned the council’s motives.
“I’ve seen bills up to $13,000, $15,000, bills that have jumped from $3,000 to $15,000. That’s unacceptable. You’re clearing us out of town intentionally. Do you not see all the ‘For Rent’ signs coming up? You know how many Border Patrol agents want to be here, but because of conflict of interest with their job, they’re not? They’re losing their rental places in San Felipe. Is this an intentional thing? Is this intentional? Is this targeted to San Felipe? Is that what is happening here? Because that’s what I feel is happening,” he added.
“I may be incorrect, but I know each one of you has the power to stop this right now, for everyone. Right now, each and every one of you has the power to stop this. Right now. I’m asking for help for the citizens of Del Rio. I’m asking for help for the elderly. I’m asking for help. I saw what you guys did and I appreciate it. I see that there’s programs coming in for the elderly. I see that things are happening for the veterans. It’s not good enough. We need to act right now. We can do it right now. All of you can do it right now. You know you can fix this,” Martinez said.
The council did not comment following the remarks by citizens. Council members typically do not comment on remarks from citizens made during meetings.
