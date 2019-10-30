Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 will be stopping by the city of Del Rio on Sunday, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.
Del Rioans will be able to view the locomotive as it arrives at the Amtrak Station at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The train will depart the following Monday at 8 a.m.
According to the Union Pacific website, the train will be on display with free admission to the public. Special edition merchandise will be available for sale on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
The website addresses the train will be stationed at a safe distance from the public and attendees are advised to follow safety tips during the day of display.
Union Pacific recommends to stand back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks, never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive, always expect a train, and no trespassing on railroad tracks, trestles, yards and right-of-way.
Hearing protection is recommended for attendees. The locomotive’s return to the rails was made possible after two years of restoration work by the Union Pacific Steam Team.
President Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 initiated the construction of the railroad. The construction of the transcontinental railroad connected two-thirds of the North American continent during the 1860s, from Sacramento, Calif. to Omaha, Neb.
