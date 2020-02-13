Elections for three open seats on the Del Rio City Council will be held on May 2.
Members of the Del Rio City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Matt Wojnowski to execute a contract with Val Verde County Clerk Generosa “Janie” Ramon “for conducting a joint and general election in May 2020.”
Council members had postponed voting on the resolution at a previous meeting after questions arose about using the city’s multi-purpose facility, located on the grounds of the San Felipe Springs Golf Course, as the site for early voting.
The resolution passed by the council Tuesday includes a provision setting the early voting site at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd.
The resolution approved Tuesday also notes the contract with the county clerk will include early and authorizes a joint election with the Val Verde County Hospital District and the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District.
When Mayor Bruno “Ralphy” Lozano read the resolution title, Councilwoman Diana Bejarano Salgado made a motion to approve the resolution, and Councilman Jim De Reus gave the second.
Lozano asked if there were any questions regarding the resolution, and De Reus asked Wojnowski if more money is needed than the $15,000 set aside for the election, if the extra funds would come from the city’s general fund reserves.
“That would be the easiest place to pull it from, yes,” Wojnowski said. The council then unanimously approved the motion.
The resolution notes the purpose of the city council election is to elect a Councilperson-at-Large, Place A; Councilperson-at-Large, Place B and Councilperson District III.
The resolution also reads that each of the three entities holding a May election will have separate ballots, though they will share polling locations on Election Day.
Those polling locations will be the Del Rio Civic Center, the San Felipe Memorial Middle School cafeteria and City Hall.
Friday is the last day to file for a place on the May ballot.
