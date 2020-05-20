Val Verde County jail / GEO corrections facility

April 24

Santos Lopez

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated kidnapping

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

April 25

Ricardo Verastegui

Evading arrest with vehicle

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

April 27

Jaboa Williams

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Unlawful restraint serious bodily injury

Del Rio Police Department

April 29

Jaime Andres Lozoya

Parole violation, prohibited item in a correctional facility

Del Rio Police Department

April 30

Joseph Garcia

Robbery

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

May 1

Alberto Mendez

Failure to comply with registration requirement

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams

Del Rio Police Department

May 4

Angel Palacios

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

May 6

Jaime Torres

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams

Del Rio Police Department

Ruben de Jesus Reyna

Tampering with physical evidence

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Del Rio Police Department

May 14

Daniel Villarreal

Murder, parole violation

Del Rio Police Department

May 16

Luis Angel De Leon

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Theft

Unlawful carrying weapons

Failure to identify/fugitive

Failure to identify

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

May 17

Romero Jaime Reyes

Violation of annual registration by offender

Del Rio Police Department

Juan Raul Soto, Jr.

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram

Del Rio Police Department

