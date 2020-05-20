Val Verde County jail / GEO corrections facility
April 24
Santos Lopez
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Aggravated kidnapping
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
April 25
Ricardo Verastegui
Evading arrest with vehicle
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
April 27
Jaboa Williams
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Unlawful restraint serious bodily injury
Del Rio Police Department
April 29
Jaime Andres Lozoya
Parole violation, prohibited item in a correctional facility
Del Rio Police Department
April 30
Joseph Garcia
Robbery
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
May 1
Alberto Mendez
Failure to comply with registration requirement
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams
Del Rio Police Department
May 4
Angel Palacios
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
May 6
Jaime Torres
Tampering with physical evidence
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 equal or more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams
Del Rio Police Department
Ruben de Jesus Reyna
Tampering with physical evidence
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Del Rio Police Department
May 14
Daniel Villarreal
Murder, parole violation
Del Rio Police Department
May 16
Luis Angel De Leon
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Theft
Unlawful carrying weapons
Failure to identify/fugitive
Failure to identify
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
May 17
Romero Jaime Reyes
Violation of annual registration by offender
Del Rio Police Department
Juan Raul Soto, Jr.
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram
Del Rio Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.