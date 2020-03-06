Military spouses from Laughlin Air Force Base came together for a unique photo shoot, showcasing talent, art and more. The photoshoot will be displayed locally as part of an exhibit showcasing female talent.
Fifteen spouses from Laughlin joined forces and set up the “Texas Safari Style Shoot: Mil Spouses Embracing Their Creative Talents” in Sonora, Texas at the JL Bar Ranch, Resort and Spa.
“The process has allowed artistic military spouses to discover support from each other, cultivate new friendships and find the courage to start their own businesses using their specific talents,” Marketing and Public Relations Director Erin Beene said.
“The spouses here at Laughlin have been busy making the most of their small amount of time here in South Texas. As new comers to Del Rio … the spouses of Laughlin AFB have found new ways to appreciate our surroundings,” Beene said.
According to Beene, military spouses are not always given the opportunity to showcase their creativity, and finding a job becomes harder when they move.
“When you are an artist who moves to small town, it gets even harder. This struggle is huge for spouses that are based at remote bases all over the globe,” Beene said. The photoshoot took place on March 1 and Del Rioans have a chance to view it at the Casa de la Cultura. The photoshoot is a part of “La Mujer” or “Women’s” exhibit and will be on display throughout the month of March.
Event Coordinator and Shoot Creator Karen Adams is looking to create more opportunities for artistic spouses in the future. According to Beene, Del Rio is a unique community and there is a possibility of local locations, such as the Val Verde Winery, being used for future shoots.
Adams came up with the idea in December and it took a few months of execution, planning and finding artists to have the shoot.
“I wanted to find a way to encourage other creative military spouses, as military life does not always offer the best outlet for these types of talents. This shoot also gives these spouses the chance to connect and encourage one another on their journeys afterwards,” Adams said.
Military spouses involved in the photoshoot were Erin Vickerman, cake decorator; Karen Adams, floral designer and event coordinator; Hannah Wolt, photographer; Calle Fortun, photographer; Asia Woodmancy, photographer; Gillian Menzie, photographer; Erica Miller, photographer; Julia Lipe, pottery creator and designer; Kendra Rose Hittinger, makeup and hairstylist; Katrina Gotschall, graphic designer; Courtney Kennedy, model; Donovan Kennedy, model; Jessica Reagan, assistant event coordinator; and Erin Beene, marketing and public relations.
Other contributors to the event were Olivia Grace Bridal, Generation Tux, BBJ Linen, Cru Vintage Rentals and JL Bar Ranch Resort and Spa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.