One day it is hot and the next day cold and yes terrible storms and uncontrollable fires. Why are things this way?
Originally the earth was not this way when God created it, (Genesis 1:36). For instance, there was no sickness or diseases or seasons like summer and winter. Another thing, it did not rain and we did not have floods or droughts. The plants and trees were adequately watered with a mist that rose from the ground and by a river, (Genesis 2:5-10).So why the big change? It was God’s indirect judgement on the earth and direct judgement on Adam and Eve because they chose to disobey God in the Garden of Eden, (Genesis 3:17-19).
Later on God almost destroyed all mankind except eight with a flood because of so much wickedness, sin and disobedience, (Genesis 6:11-13, 1 Peter 3:20).
We live in a world that will eventually be totally destroyed by fire because sin and rebellion toward God. But good news God is going to make a new heaven and earth, (2 Peter 3:3-13).
God is going to judge all mankind one more time, (Revelation 20:11-15). Only those who have asked God to forgive their sins, repented and put their trust in Jesus Christ will have a part in the new heaven and earth, other will be cast into lake of fire (John 1:12, 5:24, 1John 5:13, Revelation 21:1-8).
See you in Church next Sunday..
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.