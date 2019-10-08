The city of Del Rio’s animal control facility and the Animal Advocacy and Rescue Coalition (AARC) of Del Rio are joining forces to host a pet adoption event on Oct. 12.
The adoption event, dubbed “Pets or Tricks,” will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city’s animal control facility, 203 Ave. P.
Emmett Salinas, code enforcement officer and supervisor of the city’s animal control department, said the city’s animal control officers and AARC volunteers are hoping to reprise the success of an adoption event held earlier this year.
“Back in January, we did an adoption event here at the animal control facility, and what we really wanted to do was to lower the euthanasia numbers that we have here, and it went very well. We had 14 dogs go to good homes, as well as seven or eight cats,” Salinas said.
While the dogs and cats, puppies and kittens up for adoption at the Oct. 12 event will be animals picked up by the city’s animal control department, Salinas said AARC members will be on hand to offer advice and expertise to new pet owners.
“They will be providing information about the responsibilities of pet ownership, the importance of vaccinating and spaying and neutering your pets,” Salinas said.
AARC will also provide information about micro-chipping pets.
“Hopefully, we’ll have a good turnout. We have some great goodie bags that will be raffled off, and Tractor Supply Co. very graciously donated some pet supplies like flea and tick wipes, treats, toys and so forth, and Petsense Del Rio donated some coupon books and some gift cards,” Salinas said.
Del Rioans who want to adopt a pet during the Oct. 12 event must be 18 years old age or older and present valid identification.
But Del Rioans don’t have to wait for an event to adopt an animal from the city’s animal control facility, Salinas said.
The animal control facility is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday for persons interested in giving a forever home to a dog or cat.
The fee to adopt a puppy or kitten is $15, and the fee for adopting an adult dog or cat is $25, Salinas said.
Persons who adopt from the facility must sign a commitment form pledging to have the animal vaccinated for rabies within seven days of its adoption and to have the animal spayed or neutered within 30 days.
