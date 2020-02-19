February 19, 2020 Jail Log
Feb. 9
Rudy Alvarado
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram
Del Rio Police Department
Nikolas Salvador Bravo
Burglary of habitation
Texas Department of Public Safety
Demetrio Joshua Garcia
Burglary of vehicle x2
Texas Department of Public Safety
Oscar Pezina
Driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Nathan Douglas Shanno
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 400 grams
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Eden Soliz, Jr.
Burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault
Del Rio Police Department
Feb. 10
Timothy Dwaine Livingston
Evading arrest or detention
Del Rio Police Department
Analeicia Matthews
Assault family violence criminal mischief
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Elias Gallegos
Failure to appear, unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Del Rio Police Department
Feb. 11
Fernando Luna Escobedo, Jr.
Sex offender duty to register
Failure to appear
Theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750
Feb. 12
Leopoldo Bolanos
Theft of prop greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Albert Urbina
Driving while intoxicated third offense
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Villarreal
Aggravated sexual assault of a child
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 13
Daniel Ortiz, Jr.
Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, 400 grams or more
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 14
Tawni Michelle Neugent
Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Villarreal
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1
Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 16
Josue Bernal
PV Burglary of building
Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams
Del Rio Police Department
Marcos Lopez Maldonado
Driving while intoxicated third offense or more
Del Rio Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.