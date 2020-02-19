February 19, 2020 Jail Log

Feb. 9

Rudy Alvarado

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 less than 1 gram

Del Rio Police Department

Nikolas Salvador Bravo

Burglary of habitation

Texas Department of Public Safety

Demetrio Joshua Garcia

Burglary of vehicle x2

Texas Department of Public Safety

Oscar Pezina

Driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Nathan Douglas Shanno

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 400 grams

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 greater than or equal to 1 gram less than 4 grams

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 2 less than 1 gram

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Eden Soliz, Jr.

Burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault

Del Rio Police Department

Feb. 10

Timothy Dwaine Livingston

Evading arrest or detention

Del Rio Police Department

Analeicia Matthews

Assault family violence criminal mischief

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Elias Gallegos

Failure to appear, unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Del Rio Police Department

Feb. 11

Fernando Luna Escobedo, Jr.

Sex offender duty to register

Failure to appear

Theft of property greater than or equal to $100 less than $750

Feb. 12

Leopoldo Bolanos

Theft of prop greater than or equal to $2,500 less than $30,000

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Albert Urbina

Driving while intoxicated third offense

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Villarreal

Aggravated sexual assault of a child

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 13

Daniel Ortiz, Jr.

Possession of controlled substance Penalty Group 1, 400 grams or more

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 14

Tawni Michelle Neugent

Manufacture or delivery of controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Villarreal

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1

Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 16

Josue Bernal

PV Burglary of building

Possession controlled substance Penalty Group 1 greater than or equal to 4 grams less than 200 grams

Del Rio Police Department

Marcos Lopez Maldonado

Driving while intoxicated third offense or more

Del Rio Police Department

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.