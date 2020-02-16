The Del Rio High School robotics team 4063, also known as the “Bunnies” or TrikZr4KidZ, is recovering from a recent cybersecurity attack on the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District servers.
The team, along with the district’s other departments, is recovering from a malware attack that took place on the morning of Feb. 8.
The team is making good progress on the robot, however the malware attack on the district left many of the team’s files inaccessible, according to Lauren Cardenas, head coach of Team 4063.
The files included design files, media and projects, according to Cardenas.
“Our team has to start over on a lot of things, but we are confident we can overcome this challenge,” Cardenas said.
As the FIRST robotics competition approaches, the deadline for volunteer registration nears as well. Cardenas added the team is looking for at least 30 more volunteers to help out throughout the entire weekend.
Volunteers will be needed specifically for the roles of judges, assembly and safety. There is no limit to the amount of people that can register to volunteer, and Del Rioans can register online at team4063.org.
The robotics competition will be open to the public on Mar. 7-8 and majority of the action will take place at the Carl P. Guys Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.