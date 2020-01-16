A federal judge in San Antonio unsealed a grand jury indictment charging a software engineering company called Quantadyn Corporation and three men for their roles in a bribery and government contract fraud scheme that spanned more than a decade, and impacted contract awards worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday David Joseph Bolduc, Jr., 59, of Herndon, Va., Keith Alan Seguin, 53, of San Antonio, and Rubens Wilson Fiuza Lima, 70, of Atlanta, Ga., were charged.
Prosecutors identified Bolduc as one of the owners of Quantadyn Corporation.
The indictment alleges the defendants carried out their contract fraud scheme from 2006 to 2018. Specifically, Bolduc and Quantadyn paid more than $2.3 million in bribes to Seguin, a civilian employee of the 502 Trainer Development Squadron at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, who was intimately involved in the government contract process.
In return, Seguin used his position to steer lucrative government contracts and sub-contracts to Quantadyn for aircraft and close-air-support training simulators. The indictment further alleges that a portion of the bribe money paid to Seguin was laundered through Fiuza Lima’s business, Impex, Inc., for a 10 percent fee.
The three-count indictment charges Bolduc, Quantadyn, Seguin and Fiuza Lima with one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, prosecutors said.
Upon conviction, Bolduc, Seguin and Fiuza Lima would face terms of imprisonment up to five years for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and up to 20 years for conspiracy to commit money laundering.
They would also face up to $1 million in fines, and Quantadyn would face up to $1.5 million in fines. All of the defendants, would be ordered to pay restitution if convicted, prosecutors said.
“Allegations related to the exploitation of major federal procurement vehicles will always be an investigative priority. The General Services Administration, Office of Inspector General, with our law enforcement partners, will continue to work diligently to protect the integrity of federal acquisitions, and other critical GSA programs that are designed to benefit its customers, including the warfighter,” stated GSA-OIG Special Agent in Charge Willemin, Greater Southwest and Rocky Mountain Investigations Division.
“DCIS, the Pentagon's investigative arm, will aggressively pursue allegations of fraud and corruption impacting the Department of Defense (DoD)," stated Michael Mentavlos, Special Agent in Charge, Southwest Field Office.
The GSA-OIG, IRS-CI, DCIS, USACID, and AFOSI continue to investigate this case. Individuals who may have information about this scheme or these defendants are asked to call the GSA-OIG fraud reporting hot line at (800) 424-5210, send an email to Fraudnet@gsaig.gov, or go online to www.gsaig.gov and click on the “report FRAUD” link.
