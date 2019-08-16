Two former Del Rio students received their bachelor’s degree during the Park University joint commencement ceremonies including the Holloman Air Force Base (N.M.) Campus and the El Paso Area Campus held July 27 at the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center.
Marissa Silva, of Las Vegas and a former Del Rio High School student, received her bachelor of science degree in management, the university announced.
The Holloman AFB campus had eight students eligible to participate in the ceremony – seven students received a bachelor’s degree and one student received a bachelor’s degree and undergraduate certificate.
Armando Bustos, who also attended Del Rio High School, received his bachelor of science in management. He is a student of Park University’s El Paso Area Campus. He received Cum Laude honors.
The El Paso Area Campus includes students from the El Paso Campus and the Fort Bliss Campus.
To graduate with Summa Cum Laude honors a student needs to maintain a 3.9 to 4.0 grade point average and have at least 30 earned credit hours prior to the last term of enrollment at Park University. To receive Cum Laude honors a student needs to maintain a 3.7 to 3.899 GPA. To receive Cum Laude honors a student needs to maintain a 3.5 to 3.699 GPA
Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution achieving university status in 2000 and currently serving 16,290 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 33 military installations across the country.
