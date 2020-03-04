An array of individuals and businesses who went above and beyond during the past year to exemplify Del Rio Chamber of Commerce ideals were honored Thursday during the organization’s banquet.
“The Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Air Force Base look forward to this event each year as a special opportunity to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to support the chamber and better our community,” Claudia Lopez, who served as the master of the ceremonies for the event said as she welcomed those who attended.
The 2020 Del Rio Chamber of Commerce and Laughlin Air Force Base Annual Awards Banquet was held Thursday in the Pecan Room at the Del Rio Civic Center.
Lopez said in 2019, the chamber welcomed 42 new members and currently has 358 members. She said the chamber “supports local businesses and economic prosperity by organizing networking opportunities, promoting members, attracting tourism to the area and advocating for economic-related issues at a local, state and federal level.”
“We hosted four learning events, four ‘Coffee Connections,’ 15 Red Carpets, seven mixers and 12 membership meetings. We also promoted tourism-drawing events like the Border to Badlands Ultra, the Continental Ranch Roundup and FIRST Robotics. The chamber’s military affairs association and its 152 members also had a busy 12 months. Throughout the year, 70 military affairs association members hosted breakfast welcomes for 20 incoming student pilot classes. The MAA also helped the visiting National Guardsmen who are deployed to Laughlin Air Force Base, and the chamber’s Special Projects Committee produced two significant fundraising events, the Border Bass Battle and the Wild Game Dinner,” Lopez said.
“We sincerely thank everyone who contributes their time to the chamber,” she added.
Lopez also welcomed the dignitaries attending and thanked the event’s sponsors. She also introduced and recognized the chamber’s executive board, board of directors and staff.
Following a keynote speech by KENS5 anchor and reporter Vanessa Croix, Lopez introduced Selina Velasquez, chamber president, and Abram Rodriguez, chair of the chamber’s Red Carpet Ambassadors, who presented the awards.
“These awards recognize a handful of individuals and organizations and businesses whose contributions to the chamber and the entire community stood out throughout 2019,” Lopez said.
The first award was the Young Professional Award, which went to Josh Guevara of radio station KVFE 88.5.
“This award recognizes a business professional under the age of 40 who establishes themselves as an exceptional member of the chamber and whose contributions benefit our mission and values. Josh’s involvement on two chamber committees and on our board exhibits ambition, sincerity and dedication, the telling traits of a successful young professional and a future Del Rio leader,” Lopez said.
“I want to thank the chamber and everything they do, everyone who comes together to help better this community. I’ve lived here my whole life and there is so much potential here, and I can see it growing and advancing and flourishing because of everybody in this room,” Guevara said as he accepted his award.
The “Spirit of Del Rio Award” went to two organizations, the Brown Plaza Association and the Casa De La Cultura, who both “work tirelessly to highlight Del Rio’s vibrant arts and culture by creating engaging, diverse events for locals and visitors alike.”
Roland Andrade, Brown Plaza president, and Dolores Martinez, Brown Plaza secretary, accepted the award on behalf of the association, and Lupita De La Paz, Casa executive director, accepted on behalf of her organization.
The 2019 “Doin’ Right Award” was earned by Kurt Dove.
“The ‘D.R’ represents not only our city, but one of our community’s closely held mantras, ‘Doin’ right.’ Kurt Dove has dedicated countless hours to planning the chamber’s annual fundraisers over the past four years. The chamber relies heavily on this caring individual to organize and execute our Border Bass Battle, and we could not accomplish this event without him,” Lopez said.
Dove said he and his wife moved to Del Rio in 2008 after visiting Lake Amistad in 2006.
“Absolutely loved the place. Loved the town and have been really happy to work with Blanca, Debbie and Megan on the Border Bass Battle. A lot of people have put in time and effort to promote the lake, a lake I’ve come to love over years of fishing. I’m originally from Virginia, but I’m now a Texan,” Dove said.
The 2019 “We Are One” Award,” acknowledging that individual or group who goes above and beyond to support the Military Affairs Association’s mission to foster a strong relationship between the chamber and Laughlin Air Force Base, went to Skip Baker, president of the chamber’s Military Affairs Association.
Don Beeson of the Sirloin Stockade was awarded the “Git ’Er Done” Award, presented to “reliable individuals who, without hesitation, consistently answer the chamber’s call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.