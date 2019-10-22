San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District Culinary Arts student begin prep work for Del Rio Downtown Association’s Monster Mash. Downtown Association Director Alexandra Falcon Calderon provided the students with ingredients from the downtown HEB location.
Students from the Culinary Arts courses, part of Health Science pathway in the Career and Technical Education program, will bake cakes leading up to the festivities of Monster Mash.
Each cake will be featured in the cakewalk booth, and winners will take home the baked goods. According to Culinary Arts teacher Adan Cortez the students from all culinary courses will work together, from building the storage boxes to baking the cakes.
“Since I’ve been helping out the (culinary) program … we learn how to mass produce, which is one of the skills we have to learn in culinary. The other thing we do, is we make all our boxes, for storage, from scratch which helps the students learn measurements and mass skills,” Cortez said.
Students learn a variety of skills along the process. The introductory level exposes students to many of the skills and those students create the storage boxes.
The culinary and advanced culinary students are the ones mostly making the cakes, according to Cortez. “Everybody takes a part in decorating, so they get to open up that creative side,” Cortez said.
Originally the students began with 100 cakes and recently created 175 for the latest Monster Mash. “We’re increasing every year, we’re also teaching the kids how to cater to the public,” Cortez said.
With this particular project, students use box cake mix and follow the box recipe, according to Cortez. “We’ve had the camo colored cakes, they (the students) change the color to look like a jack-o-lantern,” Cortez said.
In previous years, cakes were store bought and Calderon changed that when she became director of the association. “It’s already a big blessing to have them (the culinary arts students) participate, but it also helps them be involved with the community,” Calderon said.
Previously, Calderon said buying the ingredients downtown gives money back to businesses located in the historical side of the city of Del Rio.
Monster Mash will take place on Oct. 26 on S. Main St. and will start at 6 p.m. Entry to the event is free and citizens will only need to bring money to play games or purchase food throughout the event.
A few features citizens can look forward to include a haunted house, a doughnut eating contest and the costume contest. Citizens looking to enter the contest are encouraged to register at 6 p.m., according to Calderon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.