DREAMS ARE FUNNY - Researchers tell us dreams are often sexually arousing for men and women equally, even when they have no overt sexual content. Cumulatively, we dream an hour or hour-and-a-half each night, with the longest dreams of 45 minutes or more coming in the early morning. Negative emotions, such as anxiety or fear, are more common in dreams than pleasant ones, possibly because we use dreams to work out stressful situations in waking life. The Raramuri people of northern Mexico believe that dreams are the result of one’s soul “waking” or “sobering,” and seeing the world more clearly than usual. Raramuri families often wake up and discuss their dreams during the night.
THE LONGEST successful rifle shot of the American Indian Wars is credited to Billy Dixon, a civilian who fought in the Second Battle of Adobe Walls in the Texas panhandle in 1874. Using a borrowed Sharps rifle in 50-90 caliber, Dixon killed an Indian warrior on horseback at a distance of 4,752 feet. As impressive as that sounds, it pales compared to the kill registered by Canadian Joint Task Force sniper Sean Quinn in Iraq on June 23, 2017. On that day, Quinn killed an ISIS soldier at a distance of 10,620 feet – slightly over two miles away. That record still stands. Note that Quinn had the benefit of telescopic sights, while Dixon did not.
THOSE VIDEOS of an adorable Arctic fox pouncing headfirst into a snowbank are testaments to dogged persistence. The fox is successful in nabbing a mouse under the snow once in every 10 pounces, on average. If he’s lucky, the fox gets two or three mice each windless day, when it can hear the mice moving under the snow. It’s a tough life, being a predator.
VSOP, or Very Superior Old Pale, is a designation applied to cognac that is a blend of up to 60 cognacs, the youngest of which is at least four years old. Other cognacs in the blend may be as much as 15 years old.
The XO designation requires the youngest cognac in the blend to be at least six years old. Although made in identical processes, the distillation can be called cognac only if it comes from the Cognac region of France. Otherwise, it’s just brandy, plain ol’ brandy.
BACK IN 1956, writer Arthur C. Clarke imagined a network of satellites that could project a grid that could pinpoint with great precision any place on Earth, and transmit that information to an instrument no bigger than a wristwatch. In other words, he predicted the GPS system used in mobile phones today. And he did it a year before a satellite was ever put into orbit. Oh, and he also wrote 2001: A Space Odyssey.
WETTER WATER? Yes. Firefighters today have access to chemicals that break up the surface tension of plain water, allowing it to spread faster and penetrate deeper.
FACED with a shortage of cotton to use as air filters for gas masks during World War II, scientists at Kimberly-Clark labs developed thin, flat, absorbent paper to use as a substitute. The war ended before the new paper sheets could be put to use, so Kimberly-Clark made them softer and smoother and marketed them as Kleenex.
TIM STORMS, the man with the deepest voice on record, can hit a note eight octaves below G, the lowest note on a piano. The note is so low, humans can’t hear it – but elephants can.
UNDER NORMAL CIRCUMSTANCES, dogs begin to process a scent with their right nostril, and keep it there if it detects a threat or danger. If the scent poses no problem, they shift to the left nostril which is more sensitive to smells from food or from a prospective mate.
HUMAN noses and ears never really stop growing. Some of us are more aware of that fact than others.
BARISTAS at the Starbucks outlet inside CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., do not put names on the coffee cups, and the receipts are listed as Store # 1 rather than Starbucks. Workers need escorts to go to and from their posts.
THE ONLY STATE CAPITOL without a McDonald’s is Montpelier, Vermont. With just over 7,500 residents, it is also the least populous state capitol.
INTERESTING HOLIDAYS THIS WEEK: Jan. 6 - National Cuddle Up Day; 9th - Play God Day; 10th - Peculiar People Day. Enjoy.
Bill Bouldin, a Virginian by birth and a Son of Texas by nature, is a former Air Force pilot and veteran journalist who has spent many tale-weaving years on the Texas-Mexico border.
