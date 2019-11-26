A New Braunfels man died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 23, after hiking with friends in Big Bend National Park, the National Park Service said Monday.
The man was identified as William Brunson, 49, of New Braunfels, Texas, and was backpacking on the Marufo Vega Trail when he died, the park said.
“Brunson began experiencing symptoms consistent with a heart attack, and his backpacking group called 911. Park Rangers with emergency medical training arrived on scene, and soon after that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter arrived and transported Mr. Brunson,” the park said in a release.
The helicopter transported Brunson to a park ambulance waiting at Panther Junction, the park said.
While being transported to the hospital, Brunson lost consciousness, park rangers and paramedics from Terlingua Fire and Emergency Medical Service immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation and administered shocks using an automated external defibrillator, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, the park said.
“We are truly saddened by this loss of life,” Acting Superintendent David Elkowitz said. “We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Brunson.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.