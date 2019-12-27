Just before Christmas I was standing in the parking lot of a large store and it was amazing to just stand by the car and watch all the activity going on. Cars speeding in and others speeding out while others were impatiently waiting for a parking spot. The looks of frustration of some faces while on others there was a look of contentment and joy.
As I stood there observing all of that I was reminded of something about life. Many people go through life never knowing God personally while others do. It is sad for those that do not know Him because it is like someone who was given a very special gift and it was put under the Christmas tree and never opened or ignored, (John 3:15-21). Not only can that special gift be of great benefit now but it will have even more importance in the future.
In my own life and my family there was a great change when we accepted Christ. No it did not happen to us all at one time but to each individual in different circumstances and in different places. It has brought us so much closer and with more love for each other. My family has been so greatly blessed by God and I would like to encourage everyone this coming year to put Christ in your life, (Luke 9:26). Life will be so much better.
See you in church next Sunday.
Brother J, whose real name is Jerry Davenport, is an ordained minister and has worked extensively in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.