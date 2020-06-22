Amistad National Recreation Area will be working once again with a detection canine team to protect the reservoir from the threat of invasion by non-native species, such as zebra and quagga mussels.
Resource management staff from Amistad National Recreation Area have been conducting boat inspections since 2015. The main goal of these inspections is to prevent the spread of invasive mussels by ensuring that there is no standing water with possible microscopic larvae or adult mussels in the boats and by educating the public about threats posed by these ecologically harmful, aquatic, invasive species.
A detection canine team from “Mussel Dogs” will be assisting park staff with boat inspections at various boat ramps for five weeks from June 17 to July 19.
“We encourage our visitors to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines, by keeping at least six-feet away from others, during the inspection process at the boat ramps for your safety and the safety of others,” park administrators said in a release.
“Our inspectors will be wearing masks during the interview process, and we highly recommend our visitors do the same. The canine inspection will take approximately 30 to 60 seconds to complete.”
The national park is asking park visitors bringing their boats to help protect Amistad Lake by bringing them cleaned, drained, and dry.
For more information or questions call Biological Science Technician Joanny Guindin at (830) 775 7492 ext. 2229 or Biologist Sarah Howard at (830) 775 7492 ext. 2227.
Amistad National Recreation Area’s Visitor Center is located at 10477 U.S. Highway 90 W, six miles west of Del Rio, Texas, and is open daily from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, visitors may call 830-775-7492, ext 0, or visit the park’s web site at www.nps.gov/amis.
