Del Rio businesses are offering a variety of December deals to entice Christmas shoppers.
Owners and managers of businesses large and small say the number one impact they’re feeling during the 2019 Christmas retail season is the growth of online shopping and the abbreviated Christmas shopping season because of the placement of Thanksgiving this year.
Shannon Brown, owner of the Buffalo Girls boutique, 410 Veterans Blvd., said the 2019 retail season has been quieter than last year’s.
“I will say it’s been quieter this season compared to the last season or so, but I think when I go back and look at my books, we don’t have that extra week or half a week after Thanksgiving. So, if you compare last year to this year, we’re probably a little bit quieter because last year we had three or four extra days before we hit December first. The calendar was like this also a couple of years ago, and this season (shopping) is about the same as that year’s,” Brown said.
“But I will say that a lot more people are shopping online, and there are a lot of people looking for sales,” she added.
Brown has come up with some innovative ways to get shoppers into the store.
“Every year, we do a Black Friday thing, and starting Dec. 1 every year, we do a ‘Countdown to Christmas,’ so every day I try to do something different. For instance, today, all of our Christmas ornaments are 30 percent off, and tomorrow it’ll be something different,” she said.
Buffalo Girls has been open 22 years, and the boutique carries a variety of clothing and gifts, from boutique infant clothing and gifts to women’s apparel to jewelry.
“We have everything from nice silver jewelry that’s made here in Texas to fun fashion jewelry, and clothing-wise, we offer items from $30 up to $300, really something for everybody,” Brown said.
One of the strengths of her business, she said, is an extremely loyal customer base.
“We have a very, very loyal base. We’ve got people that have been shopping with us from the get-go to brand-new customers. I would say about 80 percent of our customer base is those loyal customers,” she said.
Buffalo Girls also maintains a Facebook presence at Buffalo Girls & The Brown Bag and an Instagram page at Buffalo_Girls.
Other local retailers are also offering deals to bring customers in the doors.
Juan Torres, general manager of the J.C. Penney Co. store in Plaza Del Sol Mall, said sales during this year’s holiday season have been about the same as they were last year.
The store is offering its customers the convenience of buying online and picking up their purchases in the store, he said.
“That’s a benefit and convenience for our customers if they want to avoid traffic and the lines inside the store. If they buy it online, pay for it, and we have it in the store, they can pick it up the same day, and they can also get items available in other J.C. Penney locations, and they will be shipped here,” Torres said.
Shopping can be done on the store’s web site, jcpenney.com
The Del Rio store is also offering Christmas shopping promotions.
“This weekend coming up, we’ll be having our ‘Sweet Sale.’ We’re going to be handing out chocolate bars with some coupons in it, sort of a ‘peel and reveal,’ and customers can get 30, 40 or 50 percent off,” Torres said.
“That will start on Thursday and go on through Friday and Saturday, and we’ll be passing those out throughout the store,” he added.
