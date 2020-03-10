City emergency management officials are urging Del Rioans not to panic and to rely on official sources for information about COVID-19.
Members of the Val Verde County/City of Del Rio Local Emergency Planning Committee met Monday at the city’s emergency operations center on the grounds of the international airport to discuss the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19.
“This is a community preparation planning session,” John Sheedy, the city’s emergency management coordinator, announced at the start of the meeting.
The meeting includes members of the city fire and police departments, as well as its city secretary and municipal judge and members of its public information, parks and recreation and facility management staff. Also participating were Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez and members of the county health department.
There were also representatives of Val Verde Regional Medical Center and other local health providers present at the meeting.
Sheedy said the group will meet each week and generate a “COVID-19 Community Planning Report” that will contain the most recent information available to the group regarding efforts to combat the disease.
The report also will include the most up-to-date statistics on COVID-19. For instance, he said, the last report indicated no confirmed cases in Texas, but that information changed Monday, Sheedy said.
The report also includes frequently-asked questions and things to remember about COVID-19, he added.
The report will be disseminated locally on the county and city websites and social media, as well as on the Del Rio News-Herald’s web site and social media platforms.
Among the local resources available is a nurse advice line. Anyone can call the line at 844-432-5391 and speak to a nurse about their symptoms and get advice about whether to head for their private physician, a clinic or the emergency room, Angela Prather, representing Val Verde Regional Medical Center, told the group.
“We need to really remind people not to panic,” Prather said.
Sheedy agreed, adding that people should be careful about getting their information about COVID-19 from official sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other official sources.
“There’s a lot of false and misleading information flying around on the internet,” Sheedy said
