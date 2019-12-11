Del Rioans enjoyed performances from local and out of town bands during the annual Noise for Toys at the Casa de la Cultura on Saturday night. The event gave Del Rioans an opportunity to help local children while enjoying the performance.
Each year the musical event seeks toy donations as entry fees, in lieu of monetary fees. Those unable to provide an unwrapped toy for the event, paid an entry fee of $5.
All the toys collected during the event will be distributed to children during the Casa de la Cultura’s Posada, Tamalada, Baile y Canto on Dec. 14, from 3-11 p.m.
Funds raised at the concert will help children in need in the local area. A little over150 toys were donated on Saturday, Code 88’s drummer Gustavo Chapa said.
“It was a great turnout donation and crowd wise,” Chapa said.
This year there was a good amount of new faces in attendance at the holiday concert, according to Chapa.
The holiday concert featured local and out of town musicians. Los Tejanos Muertos and Grupo Frackaso drove down from San Antonio for the performance.
Alleyways and Avenues, Don Lewis, and the Code 88s each also performed a set for the audience.
The Code 88s are thankful for all the toys donated by the community. “Much love and a big thank you, Del Rio,” the band said.
The concert could not be successful without the support of the community, according to the band.
