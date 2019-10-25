Library patrons are working together to solve a sticker puzzle at the Val Verde County Library.
The sticker puzzle is a new activity for patrons aged 12 and over, as there are not as many programs currently offered for this age group, according to Val Verde County Library Adult Programs Coordinator Barbra Galvan.
“I’d heard about these from friends and thought it would be a great way to get the community to come in and do something fun while exploring the library,” Galvan said.
The puzzle is a coded poster grid, with each grid coded with an alphabetical letter. A color key is placed on the left side of the map and patrons use the key to place colored stickers, provided to them by library staff, on the grid.
“Patrons are already having fun guessing the identity of the piece,” Galvan said.
The final image will not be revealed until the grid is filled. There is no specific deadline for citizens to participate.
Galvan said patrons just need to drop by the library during operation hours. When the puzzle is completed, it will be displayed for everyone to view.
