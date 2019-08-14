Texas Community Bank has donated $5,000 to Val Verde County for the purchase of new furniture for the recently-completed women’s shelter.
Sylvia Owens, executive vice president for the Texas Community Bank company and the regional president for the Texas Community Bank’s Del Rio branch, presented the donation to Val Verde County Commissioners Court Wednesday.
Owens said Tuesday she believes it is important for businesses to help support charitable efforts in the communities where they operate.
“As a business in Del Rio, Texas Community Bank relies on the community to support us, and I believe that as financial institution here, we need to do outreach to help the less fortunate, and we’ve done that in the past. We look for certain projects that possibly would not get funded in any other way and do an outreach to say we appreciate our community, our county and the support we get. It’s important for us to give back,” Owens said.
The donation to the county women’s shelter is only the latest such “outreach” project funded by the bank.
Among the other projects include funding of furniture purchases for residents of the Roswell Apartments.
Those donations began after personal outreach work done by Owens and her husband, Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr.
“We would go over to the Roswell and help sponsor little events they had for their residents, and we really enjoyed doing it, and one of those times, we went up to one of the apartments to bring food to someone who couldn’t come down to the event, and we saw the table they had in their apartment was a cardboard box, and it was covered with a towel, and another resident had a towel or a sheet on the floor. They didn’t have a mattress or a bed. Most of the people living in the Roswell are elderly, and that really, really touched us,” Owens recalled.
She and her husband reached out to the manager of the Roswell and asked how they could help.
“I brought the bank in immediately because I knew this was right in line with what Texas Community Bank believes in and what we want to do,” Owens said.
The program that grew from those efforts has provided beds, tables and chairs to a number of Roswell residents who arrived at the apartments without any furniture.
“We’ve also done the box fans and air conditioning units through the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph Catholic Church,” Owens said.
The bank has also donated funds to the Val Verde County Child Welfare Board, after its director told Owens there was a need for cribs and children’s clothing for children transitioning into foster care.
That same history of outreach led to the donation for the women’s shelter, Owens said.
“We wanted to give to the women’s shelter because we knew that in moving into the new facility, they would be short on furniture,” Owens said.
In addition, the Owenses are part of a business called Amistad Tri-Ventures, which donated a $1,500 swingset to be placed in the yard outside the women’s shelter.
“We also try to give back through that,” Owens said.
“All in all, I think it’s important for people and businesses, especially when you are blessed, to give back, and I feel that as Texas Community Bank, we are blessed to be here in the community that we’re in, and we want to do service in our community,” Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.