Below the Del Rio International Bridge, the Rio Grande looks like a paradise – clear water flowing gently between riverbanks green with thick vegetation and alive with birds – but it is a paradise lost.
Arundo donax, also called giant reed or carrizo, a species native to the Mediterranean region, rises in green walls on both sides of the river. Its long stalks, topped by golden plumes, nod and sway in the late summer breeze as cotton-ball clouds scud across a sky as blue as a robin’s egg.
But appearances can be deceiving, and this verdant stretch of river, which looks like a park, is a political boundary, a liquid line of demarcation between the United States of Mexico to the south and the United States of America to the north.
This legendary stream now bisects another river, a flood of human beings fleeing violence and desperate poverty in Mexico and Central America, who, in seeking the land of their dreams, sometimes encounter a nightmare of more misery and death.
Charged with maintaining this part of the line are the agents of the Del Rio Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, and, on this particular day, that task belongs to agents Edgar Garcia and Daryl Zook.
Garcia and Zook patrol the river on one of the Border Patrol Marine Operations Unit’s air boats, which serve a number of functions in this environment.
Just upstream of the Del Rio International Bridge, the agents point out a weir dam built across the width of the Rio Grande.
Zook said persons frequently try to enter the U.S. illegally by walking on the dam’s crest, especially when the river is low. He said people underestimate the power of the water flowing over the dam and are sometimes washed off the structure, then trapped and drowned in the water circulating at its foot.
Immigrants encounter danger throughout this region.
The river looks tranquil, and in some places it is shallow, but its current can be swift, and sudden drop-offs can leave a mediocre swimmer struggling for his life.
In these scenarios, the air boats and their operators are angels of mercy, though sometimes they arrive too late, and the boat serves only as a bier.
In early September, Border Patrol agents, including Garcia, were notified about a possible drowning on the river near the mouth of the San Felipe Creek. After a search, helicopter crews alerted a boat crew, who recovered the body of a woman and a boy.
“I don’t know how long that family was on the water. My partner and I picked up the baby, the only thing in mind was my own kid,” Garcia said, shaking his head.
“Two days prior to that, we had seven different people that we pulled out, six of them right here by the (international) bridge, and another one below the boat ramp, and on that day, we did get there in time,” Zook said.
“Some days, you’re in the right place at the right time, and you can literally pull people out of the water just as they’re sinking below the surface. We’ve had that happen quite a few times this spring,” he added.
The marine operation group’s air boats also provide a valuable enforcement tool on the river.
A few hours after recovering the drowning victims, the pair had returned to their patrol duties and detained a group of 19 Haitian immigrants attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally.
The air boat is noisy, though.
“On the enforcement side of things, because it’s so loud, it’s tough sometimes. The biggest thing for us on the enforcement side is finding landings, gathering intelligence and information and planning our patrol activities based on what we find on the banks of the river,” Zook said.
“There are some times, though, when we find some sign on the banks of the river, someone that’s just crossed, and we’ll get on them right away and catch them, but that’s kind of rare,” he added.
Border Patrol Special Operations Supervisor David Vera, who accompanied Garcia and Zook on their patrol, said the boats have also served as a deterrent.
“It’s also what’s happening with our immigration policies. Prior to 2014, the boat was more of a deterrent. People would hear it coming, and they would turn around and go right back. They would keep a lot of that traffic from crossing during the daylight hours,” said.
This year, the sound of the air boat has meant something different to many immigrants, Vera said.
“What we’re looking at now, is that they’re looking for us. A lot of these family units hear the boat coming, and they jump in the water because they know the guys are going to go help them, and they feel a little bit safer, because they know the agents are going to do whatever it takes to help them,” Vera said.
Vera pointed out by the second week of September, the Border Patrol had carried out a total of 480 rescues in the Del Rio Sector alone so far this fiscal year.
“For a while, it was happening every day. People were just jumping in the river and going towards the boats. Our fear, always, is that we won’t get there in time to save people,” he added.
In contrast to those numbers, by this time last year, Border Patrol agents had conducted 99 rescues.
The rescue operations can be heart-wrenching and difficult to forget.
“We’re fishing babies out of the water, some as young as three months old,” Zook said.
He recounted a story in which a man carried a two-month-old baby on his chest as he swam across the river in an attempt to enter the U.S. illegally.
“The baby’s underwater as he’s swimming, and when the boat crews pulled him out of the water, they realized he had a baby under his shirt, and the baby’s unconscious. Throughout a shift your adrenaline is peaking and going down and going back up. At the end of the day, you’re spent. When you put that boat in the water, you don’t know what you’re going to get into that day,” Garcia said.
