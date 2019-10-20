“I’m so sorry for your loss.” That’s what we say now in the face of another’s profound grief. However, we do sometimes find ourselves stumbling for the “right” words. The following is adapted from Ellen Gerst’s “10 Platitudes Never to Say to a Mourner.”
You can find the complete blogpost on connect.legacy.com. I like this because you can listen from the mourner’s point of view:
• Time heals all wounds (Yeah, but what am I going to do with that time?)
• Your loved one is in a better place (Better than right here with me?)
• God needed your loved one more than you did (No, He doesn’t – I do!)
• You now have a guardian angel watching over you (I want the flesh-and-bones version back!)
• The good die young. (Come on, all the living old folks are bad?)
• You will meet someone else. (I just lost my mate – not interested right now.)
• I know what you are going through. (Perhaps, but each experience is unique.)
• You are strong and will get through this. (Stop with the expectations already.)
• At least your loved one did not suffer. (That doesn’t help my suffering now.)
• You should do this first, then this, then this… (I’m in a fog, leave me alone.)
Gerst goes on to offer some truly helpful things you can do from the point of view of the bereaved:
• Stay in touch with me in the weeks and months to come.
• Tell me and show me you really care about me and my loved one.
• Don’t take it personally if I get emotional or angry.
• Don’t tell me not to cry – I need to cry.
• Don’t pity me – support me and help me survive.
• Listen – even when you’ve heard my story 10 times.
• Find out how I’m really feeling by listening for more than “I’m fine.”
• Let me know about resources that might help me cope.
• Please call me – even if I don’t call you, I need you.
• Please keep my confidences if I share my grief with you, my friend.
Yes, time will make a difference for the bereaved. Yes, they will be strong enough to survive the grief. Yes, they probably do want to believe that their loved one is happy and still available somehow. And yes, they will go on with their lives.
But, first, they must grieve.
Willie Braudaway strives to make life better as a librarian, genealogist, and member of various community organizations.
Contact her at librarywillie@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.