ACUÑA, México – La Procuraduría de los Niños Niñas y la Familia (PRONNIF) prepara la convocatoria para celebrar la primera sesión del 2020 del Consejo Municipal para la Protección de los Derechos Humanos de Niños y Niñas de Acuña.
Son temas diversos los que tratarán, entre otros, los operativos que actualmente realiza esta procuraduría en la búsqueda de eliminar la explotación laboral infantil, como son niños en cruceros limpiando vidrios de carros y vendiendo en el exterior de centros comerciales.
Pablo Enrique González Roa, titular de PRONNIF, aseveró que la convocatoria será dirigida a quienes desde hace dos años han participado en este consejo, pero también invitarán a personal del Instituto Nacional de Migración y Grupo Beta.
Ello para analizar la situación de los niños migrantes, puesto que, si bien los operativos han sido dirigidos a niños nacionales, estos niños migrantes permanecen en el exterior de centros comerciales pidiendo dinero.
“Sabemos la situación migratoria de ellos, esto es un asunto federal, y tenemos que coordinarnos precisamente con las autoridades federales para definir cómo se actuará, puesto que, si bien no está prohibido el trabajo infantil, sí está reglamentado”, dijo.
Dio a conocer sobre el operativo realizado el fin de semana en crucero del Libramiento Emilio Mendoza Cisneros y en el sector comercial de la ciudad, en los cuales fueron detectados varios niños, los que fueron entregados a sus padres, quienes fueron citados a la PRONNIF, mientras uno de ellos fue resguardado.
Tema al que se sumarán los relativos al grupo de prevención de embarazo en adolescentes o de Salvando a un Joven.
En el consejo participan el Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, el Sistema DIF como secretario técnico, la Secretaría del Ayuntamiento en representación de seguridad pública y protección civil y bomberos, departamentos de atención a la juventud, de deportes, educación, desarrollo social, tesorería, PRONNIF estatal y municipal, y dependiendo del tema otros invitados.
Child protection board working to benefit local youth
ACUÑA, Mexico – The Office of Advocacy for the Boys, Girls and the Family (PRONNIF) is gearing up for the first board meeting of 2020, they will be touching upon human rights of the children in Ciudad Acuña.
Various issues will be addressed, among others the efforts of this office to eliminate child labor exploitation, such as children on intersections cleaning car windows and selling outside shopping centers.
Pablo Enrique González Roa, head of PRONNIF, said those attending the meeting are members who have participated in this board for two years, but representatives from the National Migration Institute and Beta Group were also invited.
The board focuses on Mexican children and their issues, but since there are migrant children working and asking for money outside shopping centers, they will also be addressed, he said.
“We know about their immigration status, this is a federal issue, and we have to coordinate precisely with federal authorities to define the actions they will be taking. Although child labor is not prohibited, it is regulated,” he said.
He said during a recent operation carried out over the weekend at the Emilio Mendoza Cisneros Loop, in downtown Acuña, several children were detained and later released to their parents, but one of the minors is still under PRONNIF’s guardianship.
In this particular topic he said the group Saving a Youngster will be joining in, in order to help out with adolescent pregnancy prevention. González Roa said the municipal office of civil protection has also been invited, in order to join efforts to benefit local citizens.
Board members include Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, a representative of the Integral Development of the Family (DIF) system as technical secretary, the municipal secretary representing the public safety, and civil protection and fire departments, and the municipal offices for the youth, sports, education, social development, and treasury department, as well as state and city PRONNIF representatives.
