ACUÑA, México – Con la frase “Amo a Ciudad Acuña y a la gente de Acuña”, el ministro de culto cristiano Kevin Lykins, acompañado de representantes municipales y de miembros de la Primera Iglesia Bautista de Celina, Texas, dieron la bienvenida a vecinos de este sector a la brigada multidisciplinaria en el Centro Comunitario Fundadores, la cual atendió el lunes a la población abierta con diversos programas y servicios.
“Es una bendición estar esta semana con ustedes y compartir el amor de Dios con ustedes. Le quiero agradecer a la Ciudad de Acuña el ser nuestros compañeros en esta semana, este ha sido un compañerismo que se ha tenido a lo largo de los años, y es algo que apreciamos demasiado el poder trabajar en este municipio”, dijo Lykins.
También presentes durante la brigada estuvieron representantes de las direcciones de Salud Municipal, Desarrollo Social, Fomento Agropecuario, Atención Ciudadana, Sistema DIF y Centros Comunitarios.
Los brigadistas brindaron servicios de atención médica y dotación de medicamentos a los pacientes, corte de cabello, vacunación a mascotas, asesoría legal, orientación a programas para adultos mayores, personas con discapacidad, cirugías de cataratas, dotación de ropa y juguetes, así como limpieza y descacharrización en áreas contiguas al centro comunitario.
En representación del Alcalde Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, el Director Interino de Desarrollo Social Víctor Joel González Huerta dio la bienvenida a los visitantes y a los acuñenses que buscaban ser atendidos; mientras la Directora de Salud Municipal, Dra. Azalea Citlali Castro Hernández, puso en marcha los trabajos de esta brigada.
“Gracias por acompañarnos esta semana, a los amigos benefactores de la primera iglesia bautista de Celina, Texas, somos una administración municipal que se esfuerza por atender las necesidades básicas de todos los ciudadanos, y en muchas ocasiones más que básicas. Sin embargo, nunca es suficiente en una población que crece de manera acelerada y se desarrolla, como lo es Ciudad Acuña. Por ello, recibirlos a ustedes, siempre es un acto de fe y esperanza, reconociendo su servicio humanitario”, dijo.
Cabe mencionar que cada año esta denominación religiosa, en el periodo vacacional de los estudiantes de los Estados Unidos, ofrece este tipo de brigadas durante cuatro días, en igual número de sectores de la ciudad.
El martes los servicios se llevaron a la calle Aguascalientes de la Colonia Atilano Barrera; el miércoles al Centro Comunitario San Antonio y cerraron actividades de apoyo el jueves en la calle Piedras Negras de la colonia Francisco I. Madero.
Celina, Texas volunteers visit Acuña on missionary trip
ACUÑA, Mexico – “I love Ciudad Acuña and the people of Acuña,” Christian minister Kevin Lykins greeted attendees to the missionary event offered Monday to residents of the Fundadores sector in Ciudad Acuña.
Lykins was accompanied by city officials and members of the First Baptist Church of Celina, Texas.
“It is a blessing to be with you this week and to share God’s love with you. I want to thank the City of Acuña for being here with us this week, this has been a fellowship that we have had throughout the years, and it is something we greatly appreciate being able to work in this city,” Lykins said.
Also present during the event were representatives of the Health, Social Development, Agricultural Development, Citizen Attention, DIF System and Community Centers directorates.
The volunteers provided medical consultations and medications to patients, haircuts, pet vaccinations, legal advice, orientation to programs for the elderly, people with disabilities, cataract surgeries, clothing and toys. They also helped clean up the areas adjacent to the community center.
Representing Mayor Roberto de los Santos Vázquez, the Acting Director of Social Development Víctor Joel González Huerta welcomed attendees and Acuña citizens, while Director of Municipal Health Dr. Azalea Citlali Castro Hernández kickstarted the program.
“Thank you for joining us this week, to our friends of the First Baptist Church in Celina, Texas, we are a municipal administration that strives to help citizens meet their basic needs, and often more than the basics. However, it is never enough in a population that is growing rapidly and developing, as Ciudad Acuña is. Therefore, we welcome these volunteers’ act of faith and hope, recognizing their humanitarian service,” he said.
The church has been coming down to Ciudad Acuña during the Spring Break every year, offering the same type of programs over a four-day period.
On Tuesday, the missionary event was held benefiting residents of the Aguascalientes Street in Colonia Atilano Barrera; on Wednesday at the San Antonio Community Center, and the activities ended Thursday in Piedras Negras Street, at the Francisco I. Madero neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.