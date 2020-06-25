On the heels of a record-setting COVID-19 day, with 21 cases confirmed Wednesday in Del Rio and Val Verde County, one of the two district courts with seating in Del Rio was closed until further notice and is having its staff tested for the respiratory disease.
The 83rd Judicial District Court, presided by Judge Robert E. Cadena, was closed Thursday, a notice sent by its office announced.
The court, located at 100 East Broadway, Third Floor of the Val Verde County Judicial Center, serves the Pecos, Terrell and Val Verde counties area.
“One of our employees household family members has tested positive for COVID; I am having my staff get tested and I informed the courthouse family and others that have come into recent contact with us about the situation,” Cadena said.
Wednesday night, public officials announced the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Del Rio and Val Verde County jumped from 87 to 108, for a total of 21 confirmed cases in one day.
The city of Del Rio posted a total of 68 cases remain active, while 40 patients have recovered.
According to the data posted by the City of Del Rio, 2,750 tests have been performed locally, with 502 of them still pending results.
As of Thursday morning, the court closure did not affect the 63rd Judicial District Court, located in the second floor of the same building.
In light of the pandemic currently affecting city, state and worldwide populations, local courts, including district court and justice of the peace courts, have been operating remotely and holding virtual hearings.
Tuesday night the Del Rio City Council voted to close the San Felipe Creek to the public, after a brief reopening, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in town.
Wednesday night Laughlin Air Force Base, located in the city’s east side, reported having its first COVID-19 positive, an active duty service member assigned to the base testing positive on June 24.
A new walk-in COVID-19 testing clinic will be held Sunday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the Del Rio Civic Center, 1915 Veterans Blvd., Val Verde County. No registration is required, and it is not necessary to have symptoms of the respiratory disease to get tested, Val Verde County announced.
