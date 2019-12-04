The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District announced Monday afternoon the candidate filing period for the May 2, board of trustees election. According to the announcement, the filing period begins on Jan. 15 at 8 a.m., in compliance with the election calendar set by the Texas Secretary of State.
Del Rioans interested in becoming a candidate for the school board must pick up a packet at the superintendent’s office, located at the Student Performance Center and Administration Building on 315 Griner St. The packet contains instructions, an application and forms requiring filing, according to a release by the school district.
The last day to file a complete application is Feb. 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. All documents in the packet are available online on the school district’s website, under the “school board election” tab, and the Texas Secretary of State website.
Members of the board of trustees are elected at-large for four-year terms, with elections held every two years, in accordance with board policy.
Upcoming elections will be held for the positions of Place ll, currently held by Joshua Overfelt; Place Vl, currently held by Diana Gonzales; and Place Vll, currently held by Amy Haynes.
To be eligible for, or elected or appointed to, the office of trustee, a person must meet the requirements identified in accordance with board policy, according to the press release. All requirements can be found on the school district’s website.
The school district’s duties are limited to accepting and filing various applications, affidavits, and statements and noting the date and time of filing. It is the duty of the candidate to become familiar with the laws applicable to campaigns for office, according to the district’s website.
Additional information regarding school board elections can be found online at Texas Association of School Boards, Texas Secretary of State, Voter Registration Information and Texas Ethics Commission.
For further information, contact the office of the superintendent at (830) 778 4007 or visit the school district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.