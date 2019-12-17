City officials on Wednesday will ask members of the Del Rio Building Standards Commission to find four abandoned houses dangerous and to order their demolition.
The commission has scheduled public hearings on the four buildings at its meeting Wednesday, which is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 109 W. Broadway St.
The building standards commission in November ordered the demolition of four vacant houses in south and east Del Rio after finding them “dangerous.”
During its Nov. 20 meeting, building standards commissioners heard reports on the four vacant houses from City Public Works Director Craig Cook, who also serves as the city’s dangerous building official.
After listening to the reports, looking at photographs of the dilapidated structures and, in one case, hearing from the building’s owner, the commissioners voted to order the demolition of the structures at 105 Frausto St., 204 E. Viesca St., 100 Urista St. and 1103 Taini St.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will hear reports on three additional structures, those located at 604 N. Main St., 507 W. Fourth St. and 509 Ave. T.
Cook earlier this month published a notice advising the owners of the structures that they do not meet city safety standards.
“The properties ... have been found to be dilapidated and unsanitary and open; and to create a fire menace, all in violation of (city ordinances),” Cook wrote in the notice.
As in cases of the first four houses, Cook also has notified the owners by registered mail and by posting the notice on the structures.
If the commission finds the buildings are dangerous, as Cook is expected to recommend, the owners will be notified that they have 30 days from Wednesday’s hearing to raze them.
If the buildings are not removed within that time, the city will hire a contractor to remove them and bill the owners, which can include placing a lien for the amount of the work on the property.
On Wednesday, the commission is also scheduled to reconsider action on a fifth house from its Nov. 20 agenda, a structure located on a property at 403 Plaza Ave.
In that case, the owner, Dolly Calderon, came to the Nov. 20 hearing on her property and asked the commissioner to give her 30 days to find her own contractor to give her advice about whether the house could be repaired or demolished and how much that work might cost.
The commissioners are expected to make a final decision on that building as well.
