A graph of Del Rio’s climatology and observations for 2020 compare the city’s temperatures to normal temperatures for the same time frame. This year, the city recorded as the 50th driest year on record, while also recording in the top 10 for three other categories.
Del Rio records for the yearly halfway mark show the city’s weather registered significant marks in four different categories, a local meteorologist said.
The first half of 2020 ranked high for the warmest in daily average temperatures, warmest in average daily high temperatures and average daily low temperatures, and ranked low on amount of rain recorded, according to STWX Strategic Weather Consulting Meteorologist Dan Schreiber, adding all records for Del Rio date back to 1906.
