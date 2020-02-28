The San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District recently recognized three educators, honoring their hard work and dedication in the fulfillment of their daily duties.
North Heights Elementary Teacher Aura M. Trevino, Garfield Elementary Teacher Yanet Garcia, and Del Rio High School Teacher Colleen C. Durham were recognized Feb. 10-14 teachers of the week.
Trevino teaches music to kindergarten through fifth grade students at North Heights Elementary, she has been teaching for six years.
“NHE proudly recognizes Mrs. Aura Trevino for her dedication to building experiences for students. Through her love for music, students have expressed an interest in UIL Music Memory, Choir Club, and showcasing talents. Her love for the arts shines bright at NHE!,” the district stated.
Durham teaches science at Del Rio High School.
Garcia teaches third grade students at Garfield Elementary, she has been teaching for one year.
“Miss Garcia exhibits a love for her students, a passion for teaching, and a drive that motivates all those around her. Not only has she been a great role model for her students but she is making a huge impact here at Garfield! Great job, Miss G; you truly bleed orange and blue!” the district stated in their social media.
