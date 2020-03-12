LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Texas—The 2020 Fiesta of Flight Air & Space Expo here March 14 is cancelled, in order to mitigate health risks to attendees.
“We do not have any COVID-19 cases identified,” said Col. Lee Gentile, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. “This decision to cancel is out of an abundance of caution. However, we are actively working with our local medical providers to monitor any changes within the community. The health and safety of our members, neighbors and community is always our priority.”
Base senior leaders are focused on keeping everyone informed with current information and preventive measures as it becomes available from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For more information visit www.laughlin.af.mil or follow Laughlin Air Force Base on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For all other inquires, email 47FTWPA.Tasker@us.af.mil.
