Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy from San Antonio, has been contracted by Amistad National Recreation Area and the San Felipe Del Rio Consolidated Independent School District to present their special educational programs to third grade students from Del Rio, Brackettville and Comstock.
On Sept. 17, there will also be one program offered to the public.
The primary goal of this program is to foster an understanding and appreciation of the role of birds of prey (raptors) in nature as well as the importance of related conservation efforts.
This program will allow the National Park Service to involve local third graders in their “outdoor classroom” – Amistad National Recreation Area.
Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, rehabilitates birds of prey and returns them to the wild, when possible. Their educational programs feature live birds of prey up close, giving learners a unique opportunity to learn bird identification, nature’s checks and balances, and the role that these birds and other wildlife play in our environment.
The Last Chance Forever education programs are presented to over 250,000 people in over 350 programs annually, including all grade levels in schools.
The common-sense environmental messages conveyed are appropriate for all age groups. One of the offered demonstrations is the flying demonstration which is the one that will be offered by Amistad National Recreation Area and will feature birds of prey presented by Last Chance Forever staff including owls, hawks, eagles and vultures.
It is an interactive exhibition that incorporates staff members and flying and non-flying raptors. Knowledge of basic raptor biology and natural behaviors, insights into the plight of the natural world and the human impacts on the balance of nature is shared in a conservation-themed program. The flying demonstration is about one hour in length.
Amistad National Recreation Area invites the public to join this special program.
The presentation which is open to the local public will take place at the Dr. Alfredo Gutierrez, Jr. Amphitheater along San Felipe Creek on Sept. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
There is no charge to attend this program, and no entrance fee. For more information, please call the Visitor Center at (830) 775 7491.
