Feb. 5, 2020 Police Blotter
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Jason Hudson, 34, a resident of the 1100 block of Avenue B, was arrested on Jan. 16 at the 900 block of Veterans Boulevard, and charged with public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor police records state.
Hudson was arrested after police officers responded to the 500 block of East Seventh Street regarding a disturbance involving an intoxicated man; he was found in the roadway and deemed to be a danger to himself and others, police records state.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Alejandra Malagon 18, a resident of the 500 block of Gregory Drive, was arrested on Jan. 21 at 6:34 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass, a Class C misdemeanor, police records state.
She was arrested at HEB, 200 Veterans Blvd., after she was found on scene having an active criminal trespass warning, according to an incident report.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Ryan Ponce Martinez, 18, a resident of the 100 block of Windlake Loop, was arrested on Jan. 17, at approximately 5:04 a.m. and charged with possession of marijuana less than 2 oz., a Class B misdemeanor, police records state.
Martinez was arrested at the 2100 block of Veterans Boulevard, after a traffic stop by a Del Rio Police Department officer patrolling the area at approximately 4:31 a.m., an arrest report states.
ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGES
Marie Morin Perales, 37, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of North Broadview Street, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with accident involving damage $200 or more, police records show.
On that date police officers were dispatched to the area of Veterans Boulevard and Chevrolet Drive, in response to a hit and run, officers were advised the alleged victim was following the suspect, the arrest report states.
Perales was arrested at the intersection of Agarita Drive and Quail Drive, the report states.
DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Adriana Copado Alderete, 48, whose place of residence is listed at the 500 block of West Gibbs, was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid on Jan. 28, at 11:04 p.m., police records state.
Alderete was arrested at the 300 block of Avenue G, after Del Rio Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop for failure to use the turning light. She was charged with driving while license invalid with previous convictions, a Class B misdemeanor, according to police records.
Barbara Ann Lara, 44, a resident of the 600 block of Avenue H, was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid with previous convictions, a Class B misdemeanor, arrest records show.
Lara was arrested at the 1900 block of Veterans Boulevard, after a Del Rio Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop for expired registration, police records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.