Don’t be silly.
Donald Trump is not looking to cut down on the budget for good reasons, he just wants to do away with Medicare and Medicaid, so he doesn’t have to raise taxes on the rich like himself.
Trump is again getting help from his bosom buddy Putin for re-election in 2020, but he stands there in his Vladimir shorts and denies it.
And now the Russians are trying a different tactic.
They have offered their help to Bernie Sanders, but Sanders told them to shove it and called Vladimir Putin an “autocrat thug” while Trump thinks Putin is a real sweet thug for helping him get re-elected.
Trump is a real sweet guy too; he cares nothing for this country and is willing to sell us down the Ural River for his own personal ambitions. The reason I think the Russians offered help to the Sanders campaign is because they want Sanders to get the nomination, thinking him an easy win for Trump. And they could always sabotage his campaign assuring Trump an easy win.
How do you stop the Russians from interfering in our politics? Well, not with Trump’s new choice for boss of our intelligence people: a political hack without an ounce of intelligence experience and who is nothing more than a “yes man.” And therefore, a danger to the security of this country.
The man in charge of the Department of National Intelligence, Dan McGuire, was recently fired by Trump for briefing Congress about Russian meddling in our election in 2020 in favor of Trump.
What else?
Well, some of what else is that Trump got all bent out of shape again when the sneaky snake Republican representative from California on the Intelligence Committee couldn’t run fast enough to go tell his boss Trump that DNI chief Dan McGuire had spilled the beans about Russian meddling in American politics.
Yep, Republican Rep. Nunes is no Paul Revere; he’s more like a Judas betraying the trust of committee protocol to be a snitch for a pat on the head.
Like a puppy.
That sounds like some on the Buzzard city council sucking up to the few who want a dog park compared to what seems like the whole city complaining about huge water bills.
According to the article, City Manager Wojnowski tried putting in his own two cents, but the citizens cut him off at the pass booing him and he couldn’t go one.
That was good.
That serves the city council right. Why not hire a local?
Mr. Wojnowski to me sounds like a tumbling tumbleweed, and the city administrator’s like a bunch of snobs along with their staffs paying little if any heed to citizens going to them for help to find out what may be the problem.
Mr. Wojnowski has worked all over Texas, some in Oklahoma and some in Missouri. Why would Buzzard City hire a drifter?
Oh, yeah, Ms. Elizalde was quick to raise her hand in favor, followed by Mr. Mayor and that clinched it for Mr. Wojnowski.
But obviously that council and citizens meeting showed Mr. Wojnowski’s credibility with the townsfolk: none.
But back to the congressional Republicans, who seem to have no scruples like Rep. Nunes of California, who just recently tried to snooker Californians with a phony voter registration. What more proof do we need to convince us the Republican Party is about shady politics?
And I cannot get excited about any of the Democratic candidates for the Democratic nomination for president. I don’t feel that Sanders and Warren calling for Medicare for all can get them elected on a national scale; although right now they have a lot of following, and any Democrat is better than Trump.
Joe Biden, in spite of his experience, has been losing the early caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. But he seems to be favored in South Carolina (Biden won the SC primary with 48.4%) so maybe he will start his comeback there.
We need a candidate that can beat Donald Trump, and I believe Biden can do it, but he needs to get fired up, so he can get the voters fired up.
Donald Trump is getting a lot of help from Vladimir Putin, and Trump in his rallies fires up his crowds by lying to them about the Democrats and they go wild as if God himself was telling the whoppers.
Donald Trump and Putin are a dangerous combo for this country.
Luis Rosas is a guest columnist and his column appears in the News-Herald every Tuesday. The News-Herald does not endorse the opinion of guest columnists.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are the columnist’s own.
