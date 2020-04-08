Val Verde County Judge Lewis G. Owens Jr. late Monday signed an amended disaster declaration allowing additional shoppers inside Del Rio’s two largest grocery stores, clarifying language establishing a youth curfew and canceling Easter gatherings in area parks.
The second amended declaration of local disaster for public health emergency signed by Owens is on file in the county clerk’s office and may be viewed and downloaded from the county’s web site: www.valverdecounty.texas.gov.
The new order went into effect at midnight Tuesday and will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. April 20.
“It pretty much mirrors the first one we signed. We did change a couple of things. The first is the amount of customers that can go into H-E-B and Walmart. The old order was 50 customers at a time, and the new order went to 75 customers at a time,” Owens said in an interview Tuesday.
The order covers the H-E-B at 200 Veterans Blvd. and Walmart, 2410 Dodson Ave.
“One of the other things is the curfew. It’s a 24-hour curfew, which we had in the old order, but in this one, we took a piece out to make it clearer what the curfew meant. If a person is 17 years of age or younger, if they’re out, and they’re with their parents, guardians or school personnel, then it’s not a problem, but they cannot be out by themselves unless they’re going to or coming from work,” Owens said.
The county judge said his new order also requires employees of businesses still seeing customers to wear protective equipment.
“Anybody that has face-to-face contact with customers must wear gloves and a mask,” Owens said.
He said the new amended order also includes a provision for persons visiting city and county parks.
“The parks will remain open, but persons visiting them must observe social distancing,” Owens said.
He said his order includes as an attached exhibit a city ordinance that prohibits the possession of any alcoholic beverages in parks from 10:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, until 5:59 a.m. on Monday, April 13.
The ordinance also prohibits camping in city parks unless authorized in writing by the city manager. The prohibition does away with the popular camping in city parks for the Easter weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.