Did you know, that throughout history the earth has been through so called climate changes? The earth is subject to changes all the time. Global warming, well you really have to look at history.
There have been changes in this world that sometimes were very drastic and not from fossil fuel emissions. I applaud our young lady from the European Union for standing up for the needs of the future generations. However, I have a hard time agreeing with her predictions of the world ending in 14 years or whatever she said.
The truth is that we live in a fallen world that is subject to change. We are going to see drastic changes according to scripture as the world as we know it comes to a climax and the Lord ushers in the new heaven and earth.
Not putting a time frame for his exact return of course, but the season we are in prophetically tells us that this generation may well be those that usher in the Lord’s return.
If I was a believer in the claims of the doom and gloom climate change advocates, it would be hard then to agree with God’s Word! For the Bible says that this earth will continue until the time of the Lord’s return, not necessarily as is, but it will not end because of fossil fuel emissions or climate change.
In the meantime, if you live on the seashore then yes, shore up your insurance. For we know in the days before the Lord’s return that the earth will begin to shift. Horrific earthquakes will begin to happen more and more frequently. The world’s atmosphere and climate may well change as the earth shifts, but this is not the end Jesus proclaimed!
The fact is that the One World Government advocates happen to be the biggest advocates of protecting the world from collapse due to climate change. However, if anyone has any Bible sense at all we should know the greater facts about the times we are heading into!
Climate change should not be at the forefront of most everyone’s agenda in the Lord’s church.
We are to be advocates of warning the world that Jesus’s eminent return is drawing nearer, and it is time for everyone to get on the boat, meaning get right with God!
Repent from your sinful lifestyles and surrender your life to Jesus Christ. If you have not. done so in truth, and are not born again you could be headed toward eternal climate change and the forecast is unbearable heat and destruction for those that choose not to do so!
Yes, one day the One World Government and the climate enthusiasts will rule the world along with the Anti-Christ! Global warming should actually be the least of everyone’s concerns. For the things to come upon the earth will shake the very foundations of this world. The Anti-Christ will step onto the scene with all the answers presumably. Instead he will lead most of those on this earth into eternal damnation!
If you have not noticed, the birth pangs on this earth have begun, which are a sign of the times prophetically that our Lord Jesus Christ shall soon return for His church. Not all are prepared.
Those that are not ready, will have to make some of the hardest decisions of their lifetime. If you are wondering how do I know these things? It is because Jesus told us what would happen prior to His return. God’s Word also says as Israel goes so go the nations. Israel is the clock that is ticking before our very eyes. One day the Lord is going to allow everyone to get just what they have asked for. A world leader that you love that sticks a knife in your back.
Oh, do tell, oh no you don’t, just wait a minute and remember the one world government will be ushered in by the Anti-Christ. You may join the One World Government one day and receive that mark on your head and wrist, but not me, I belong to Jesus! All aboard!
Larry Locker is an evangelist in Del Rio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.