Competition season was cut short for the Del Rio High School robotics team, as the ongoing novel coronavirus or COVID-19 emergency led organizers of the For Inspiration and Recognition in Science and Technology – FIRST – competition, to cancel upcoming district events and both championship events.
FIRST President Larry Cohen announced the decision on Wednesday, and added the decision was made “based on guidance from the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and state and local health officials, as well as the declaration of states of emergency across many states/countries, the ever-expanding travel restrictions for schools, and in light of developments over the past 24 hours.”
Team 4063, also known as the “Bunnies” and TrikZr4Kidz, was scheduled to compete in the FIRST El Paso District event on March 27-29, and later compete in the FIRST in Texas District Championship in San Antonio on April 1-4.
The team is waiting to hear more information, Team 4063 Head Coach Lauren Cardenas said.
Previously, the Bunnies were scheduled to compete in Arizona this weekend, and that competition was canceled on Monday. The team was able to compete in the Del Rio District event on March 6-8 and finished in the semifinals.
During the event, the Bunnies had a few issues with Skyhopper, the team’s robot, but were able to rank within the top eight teams.
The team made slight changes to the robot and was ready to test it on the competition field, but now the team may not know if the changes will function properly.
Cardenas previously said the team was excited to try the changes in El Paso, but understands health comes first.
