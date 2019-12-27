Val Verde County Commissioner Pct. 1 Martin Wardlaw said Thursday many of the deer hunters coming to the area are concerned about the recent confirmation of a case of chronic wasting disease near Del Rio.
The Wardlaw family’s White Ranch is located in northern Val Verde County, outside of the containment and surveillance zones established by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department after chronic wasting disease (CWD) was confirmed in a Val Verde County deer a few days before Christmas.
Wardlaw said he believes so far there has been no economic impact from CWD.
“But it’s coming,” he warned.
“The hunters are scared. They’re calling and wanting to know what’s the situation, what’s going to happen, where do we stand?” Wardlaw said.
He said the discovery of CWD here, a disease that affects deer species like white-tailed deer, mule deer and others, was especially difficult since it came on the heels of an outbreak of anthrax here earlier in the year.
“The anthrax, it hit us. We lost deer, mostly big bucks. Nice bucks. I’d ride up, and they’d just be laying there. That was tough,” Wardlaw said.
He said when he learned CWD had been discovered here, he was shocked.
“I’ve heard about it, read about it, and when it happened in the county, it blew me away. I couldn’t believe it. There no vaccination for it, no fix. We’ve grown up with anthrax. Anthrax doesn’t bother me. It comes in cycles, and it takes about five years for the deer to really come back, but we vaccinated all the cattle, sheep, horses,” he said.
As of yet, Wardlaw said no hunters have canceled planned trips to the ranch due to CWD.
“We’ve got great hunters. Some of them have been coming to us 20, 30 years, and they were here during the last anthrax (outbreak). They know when that happens, they’ve got to back off, be very conservative. They’re very responsible hunters,” Wardlaw said.
He said hunters’ concerns about CWD run deep and wide.
“They want to know about the deer. ‘Are they all going to die? Are there going to be any deer left? What the anthrax doesn’t kill, is the CWD going to?’ It’s definitely will affect this area,” Wardlaw said.
Wardlaw said he is urging and expecting all hunters to take their harvested deer to be checked, even though his ranch lies outside the containment and surveillance CWD areas.
“We really want all animals checked, so we can see if it is prevalent here in the county,” Wardlaw said.
Wardlaw added he will continue to monitor the CWD situation closely.
“It’s my responsibility. I have to maintain the integrity of that ranch, the wildlife, the livestock, everything. I am directly responsible,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.