In this wintery season of allergies, colds, and Valentine “honeys,” it’s only appropriate to address honey … (Wild) honey is frequently mentioned in the Bible; it was referred to as a wholesome food, a helpful medicine, an ingredient of delicious drinks, a gift and a valued possession.
The day Christ rose from the dead and appeared before His disciples, He asked for food, and they gave Him broiled fish and a honeycomb (Luke 24:42).
Christ ate the food to prove to His Apostles that He was truly resurrected and not merely a spirit or a thought.
John the Baptist, in his camel’s hair raiment, ate dried locusts and honey in the wilderness (Mark 1:6 and Mt.3:4).
In the Hebrew language “debash” means honey and Deborah, bee.
There was honey galore in the Land (Samuel 14:26, Job 20:17, Isa.7:21)! The heaven-born manna, on which the Israelites subsisted in the desert for 40 years, contained honey-dew: “And the House of Israel called the name thereof manna (for they wist not what it was); and it resembled coriander seed, white, and tasted like wafers made with honey” (Exo. Ch. 16).
The prophet Ezekiel mentions that the Israelites, in addition to wine, oil and balsams, also carried honey to the city of Tyrus (Ezek. Ch.27).
That the Jews put aside honey for future use is proven by the appeal of the men to Ishmael in Jer. 41:8: “Slay us not, for we have stores hidden in the fields, of wheat and of barley and of oil and of honey.”
The Hebrews highly value honey as a food substance as one of the principal things for use in man’s life!
The medicinal value of honey is often emphasized in the Talmud – it was used for various diseases, especially heart troubles, gout and as an external application for the wounds of man and beast.
Mixing honey and wine is repeatedly mentioned (honey-health.com).
Honey and pollen have been forgotten by some in our modern world, but the medicinal value is still the same – it relieves allergies, is an immune booster, is anti-bacterial and anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory.
It helps our digestion, supports good bacteria and contains probiotics for our gut-health, heals rough skins, is an energy booster, controls our blood-sugar, balances cholesterol levels, and is a wonderful treatment for our hair! However – we’re talking here about raw, un-pasteurized honey, preferably local and from the area we live in.
There are many commercial honeys sold in the stores, that have NO traces of pollen and lack beneficial vitamins and enzymes among a host of other natural constituents which are removed due to pasteurization and processing, so it pays to do our research on real honey … (more about the differences can be found on www.preventdisease.com).
A wholesome honey-store I visited in Germany explains more also about pollen, propolis and royal jelly and all its benefits (www.imkergut.de).
Important is to NEVER give children under the age of 12 months any honey, due to their immature digestive system.
Is there anything sweeter than honey?...
Psalm 119:102 says “God, how sweet are Thy words to my taste, yea, sweeter than honey in my mouth.” And Proverbs 16:24 writes “Pleasant words are as an honeycomb, sweet to the soul and health to the bones.”
Marita Hayes is a Del Rio resident and regular columnist.
