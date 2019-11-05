We’re very thankful for returning to the Lower Rio Grande Valley after six years. Our first Sunday began at brunch with a good friend actively assisting immigrants seeking asylum the administration continues exploiting. Then we visited a peaceful place, the historic La Lomita Chapel, https://is.gd/mqrMtB, on the Rio Grande in Mission Texas.
The Lower Rio Grande Valley, in a fated collision between love for one’s neighbors and fear-based pandering for political purposes, is where Trump’s southern border wall collides with reality.
Land further to the east, closer to the Gulf of Mexico, has been seized through an abomination of Eminent Domain, https://is.gd/Ccddnl. It cuts-off access to the Rio Grande harming long-time privately owned agricultural properties, recreation and commercial endeavors as well as La Lomita Chapel.
The environmental harm, https://is.gd/DHHI51, is as incalculable as ungodly. In 2018, a Supreme Court of the United States’ conservative majority, allowed the administration to continue without an important environmental impact study, https://is.gd/7qXDXV. Estuaries are especially vulnerable, negatively impacting migratory routes.
The Lower Rio Grande Valley is also the southeastern front-line of patriotic resistance to “Zero Tolerance” cruelty. Importantly, the struggle for environmental justice and human dignity continues faithfully along the border.
Barry Zavah,
Harlingen, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.