Last week’s article talked about the power of the tongue, referencing how the tongue can be used to give or destroy life. Much of the article focused on how negative and destructive words spoken by others hurt, discourages even those they are close to.
So, the truth be told, the most the most devastating and destructive words are those we speak to yourselves. We tend to believe ourselves more than others unless there is a heart and mind change. A person who says “I am a bad person,” will indeed be a bad person. A person who says “I am a sickly person” will be a sick person. “One says “I am fearful and doubtful, nothing turns out right for me” and nothing ever does!
True story. Many years ago, a friend of my husband and I, after retiring, began to say he had heart problems. After several medical exams, doctors ruled out any signs of heart disease. But tragically, a few years later our friend died prematurely from heart disease. To add more substance to his confession, he often sang his favorite song about going to heaven. You see the point here is our words are a creative force given my God to give life or death. The Bible states, “Life and death is in the power of the tongue.”
Few of us realize the effect of our spoken words have on our lives. If your conversation is full of discouragement and you talk of failures and inferiority, eventually you will not have the initiative to rise above a mental attitude of inferiority and failures.
You may ask, “Dot, how do I change my conversations to myself?” In response, I will offer a snippet of my journey to confessing who I am, and what I want or desire in life. There is not enough space or time to fully record everything I have experienced in using my words to bring encouragement and life, especially to myself. Which in turn has equipped me to speak life and encouragement to others. We cannot give, what we do not have.
To start with, I must confess to you that I will approach this from my many years of spiritual and biblical learnings and understanding. Until I understood who I am spiritually, it was impossible for me to understand how my words effected my life. First, I believe the bible verse that states, “If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes unto righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.” I believe that I belong to the Lord, through my confession and belief in Jesus Christ.
Because of “Whose” I am and I know who I am. My confessions are: “I confess “the love of God is shed abroad in my heart by the Holy Spirit. I possess the ability to love everyone. I confess by His stripes I am healed. I possess divine health and wholeness. I possess supernatural help in every situation, for I confess “My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth”.
There is concern about two different types of confessions: Either I believe the integrity of the Word of God or be skeptical, doubtful and be filled with doubt and fears. No one rises above their spoken words. Speak life, love and prosperity to yourself and others.
To Your Health and Wholeness,
Dot High-Steed is a Health and Life Coach, who has over 25 years of experience in health/wellness, business and education.
Dot may be reached at:
