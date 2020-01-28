The truth is the pro-life movement is extremely diverse. People of different ideologies, political parties, and belief systems care about pre-born babies and work wholeheartedly to protect them.
Few in the public know that there are passionate pro-lifers who are feminists, secularists and peace activists.
There are numerous feminist groups that oppose abortion, and pro-peace/antiwar groups that oppose all forms of violence, abortion included among those forms of violence to be renounced and rejected.
Far too many people reject the pro-life message not because they have thoroughly thought it through or carefully considered it, but because they associate a pro-life stance with those who are religious or right-wing.
There is a pro-life group for just about everyone, from atheists and humanists to peace activists.
If more people knew this, maybe they would pay more attention to the pro-life message and evaluate it on its own merits.
People don’t have to be religious or conservative to be pro-life advocates.
The main stream media appears so enmeshed in the stereotype of what pro-lifers are supposed to be that they are blind and deaf to the fact that they are actually discriminating against a vast array of groups of people.
The traditional media is overwhelmingly pro-abortion/pro-choice and pro-death/anti-life. Their claim of tolerance and diversity does not hold true when it comes to pro-lifers. Any and all news is all always on the side of being against and censoring pro-lifers and pro-life activities and events.
People who would never discriminate in any other context will do it to pro-lifers. The reality is that there exists a great diversity of pro-life groups such as New Wave Feminists, Atheists for Life, And Then There Were None, Bikers for Life, Silent No More, Consistent Life Network, American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians & Gynecologists, Physicians for Life, Libertarians for Life and Secular Pro-Life to name but just a few of the many that exist to carry the mantle of the cause for life.
There exists an extraordinary diversity of people in the pro-life movement!
