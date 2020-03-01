Candidates for the Texas Legislature answered questions about water issues during a forum hosted by the Devils River Conservancy Monday.
The event, held at the Paul Poag Theatre for the Performing Arts, drew an audience of about 75. Participating candidates included Xochil Peña Rodriguez and Roland Gutierrez, who are seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the Texas Senate, District 19 seat, as well as Eddie Morales and Rowland Garza, who are seeking the Democratic Party nomination for the Texas House, District 74, seat, and Ruben Falcon, who is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the Texas House, District 74, seat.
The evening began with a welcome and opening remarks from Dell Dickinson, a member of the Devils River Conservancy advisory board.
Dickinson welcomed Texas Rep. John P. Cyrier of Lockhart, Texas, who represents District 17 and who chairs the Texas House Committee on Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
Cyrier noted the committee he chairs is the oversight committee for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which is how he became involved with the Devils River.
“Personally, I have a tie to this part of our state, the Pecos River and Devils River, West Texas, and it concerns me greatly for the natural history and the place that it is,” Cyrier said.
Dickinson said the forum was set up “to hear what these potential future policymakers are willing to do to help the community protect its water resources going forward in a fair and equitable manner that protects the private property rights of individuals while also protecting the river and spring flows that in turn affect the entire user community.”
Dickinson introduced Dr. Robert Mace, a hydrogeologist with The Meadows Center for Water & the Environment at Texas State University, who gave a short presentation on the groundwater of the Edwards/Trinity Aquifer in particular.
Following Mace’s presentation, Dickinson introduced the candidates participating in the forum and the panel moderator for the evening, attorney and Del Rio native Susana Canseco, whose family ranches in the area.
Canseco asked each of the candidates three prepared questions.
The first question asked about the candidates’ experience, if any, with groundwater management in Texas. The second question dealt with private property rights and asked, “Given that Texas law recognizes that landowners own the groundwater under their land, how do you think a groundwater management plan can balance protecting private property rights with the need to protect the water resources?”
The final was posed as follows: “If elected, what would you do to aid the community in developing a sustainable water management strategy for Val Verde County?”
After each candidate gave his or her answers, they fielded several queries from the audience and following the event met and mingled with audience members.
