ACUÑA, México – Con el objetivo de salvaguardar la integridad física de las personas en situación vulnerable, el Sistema Estatal de Protección Civil, encabezado por la Subsecretaría de Protección Civil de Coahuila, lleva a cabo recorridos en zonas rurales así como en colonias vulnerables de todos los municipios para brindar apoyo a personas que pernoctan en vía pública.
El operativo se realiza atendiendo las instrucciones del Gobernador Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, para que las unidades de protección civil se mantengan alerta ante cualquier emergencia y así ayudar a los habitantes que se encuentren en una situación vulnerable por las bajas temperaturas.
Francisco Martínez Ávalos, subsecretario de Protección Civil del Estado, dijo que ante las bajas temperaturas que han afectado al estado de Coahuila, la respuesta ha sido inmediata por parte de quienes conforman el Sistema Estatal de Protección Civil.
De igual manera se han reforzado los programas de prevención y atención de los sectores vulnerables de la población, a través de acciones como detectar a personas que pernoctan a la intemperie para trasladarlos a los albergues habilitados para recibirlos en esta temporada.
Recomendó a la población medidas preventivas como el evitar el uso de anafres y encender fogatas en el interior del hogar, que pueden provocar intoxicaciones o la muerte.
Invitó a la población a hacer el uso adecuado de calentadores de gas para que siempre haya una ventilación indirecta en aquellas viviendas que los utilizan, y asegurar con esto la presencia de oxígeno; a quienes utilicen calentadores eléctricos, se les pide que revisen previamente las condiciones eléctricas para asegurarse que los contactos puedan atender la demanda de energía que estos artefactos.
Low temperatures keeping officials alert
ACUÑA, Mexico – Because planning is the best way of safeguarding the integrity of people in vulnerable situations, the State of Coahuila Civil Protection System is keeping vigilant of rural areas, as well as in vulnerable districts in all municipalities, to provide support to people who spend the night out in the open.
The program is an initiative by Coahuila Governor Miguel Ángel Riquelme Solís, keeping civil protection units open to the possibility of an emergency, and in a situation to support people who are in a vulnerable situation due to the low temperatures.
Francisco Martínez Ávalos, State of Coahuila Undersecretary of Civil Protection, said that on the heels of the recent cold fronts that have affected the state, the response has been immediate by those in the Civil Protection System.
Similarly, prevention and care programs for vulnerable sectors of the population have been reinforced, through actions such as detecting people who spend the night in the open to transfer them to shelters.
Martínez Ávalos recommended preventive measures such as avoiding the use of open fires and fires inside the home, which can cause intoxication or death.
He invited the population to make proper use of gas heaters, and make sure there is always ventilation in homes that use them thus ensuring the presence of oxygen. Those who use electric heaters are asked to check the electrical conditions beforehand, to ensure that the contacts can meet the energy demand of these devices.
