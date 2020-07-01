A local man was arrested and charged with assault and evading, after an incident involving his two siblings occurred recently in the city’s north side.
Alfredo Cervantes, 28, whose place of residence is listed at the 300 block of Marshall Smith Drive, was arrested on June 13, at 1:42 a.m., at the 400 block of North Bedell Avenue, and charged with two counts of assault and one of evading arrest, police records show.
