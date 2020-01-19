A chance encounter in Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s cardiac rehabilitation center lead members of the Del Rio Rotary Club to obtain a new wheelchair for a local woman in need.
“Former Rotary President Fred Bowers is a patient here at Val Verde Regional Medical Center’s Cardiac Rehab Program, and he’s been doing really well with the program. While he was here going through the program, he met Sandra Puente, who is also a patient in the program,” Del Rio Rotary Club President Angela Prather, who is also VVRMC’s director of marketing and public relations, said.
“The manager of the cardiac rehab program, Melinda Martinez, approached Fred, knowing he is a Rotarian, because she noticed Ms. Puente’s wheelchair was in very poor condition: the brakes weren’t working and parts of it were held together with duct tape, and she wanted to do something to help her,” Prather added.
Puente, however, didn’t qualify for a lot of programs that offer assistance, Prather said.
“So Fred told her to approach me, and Mel (Martinez) called me also, and after we made sure there was no other way she could be helped, I told them I would take it to the Rotary board,” Prather said.
“The next thing I know, Fred and Mel had gotten together with Ms. Puente and they picked out a wheelchair, exactly what Ms. Puente wanted, and they sent me the information,” Prather said.
Prather said she presented the wheelchair proposal to the Rotary board at its very next meeting.
“I brought it up to them and explained the situation. Sometimes we can’t do these individual-type things, but in this case, we were able to, and it was a unanimous vote, right away, to help Ms. Puente get her new wheelchair,” Prather said.
As soon as the meeting was over, Bowers ordered the wheelchair.
“He delivered it, and we’re here today to present it to her, to help our community member out,” Prather said Friday.
Puente said she has been in a wheelchair for over a year. She said receiving the new chair was a very special event.
“I needed a wheelchair from the very beginning, when I became ill, and it seems every time I used it, something on it was breaking down, and financially, I just couldn’t afford a new one,” Puente said.
She said she discussed her need for a new chair with Martinez, never thinking she would actually get any help.
“This is really a huge blessing, and I appreciate it very much,” she said.
“We were all very happy to help,” Prather said, adding, “It’s not about me, or about Fred, it’s the whole club. We are all behind you.”
