Baseball was to Tony Reyes like heat is to Del Rio. If you thought of one, you thought about the other almost immediately.
Reyes passed away this past Saturday and was laid to rest Wednesday, fittingly under a sunny Del Rio sky because he spent so many of his days teaching the game he loved to so many young men and women in our community under those same kind of skies.
I first met Tony when I was 10 or 11, playing in the Del Rio National Little League. My manager was Sal Padilla, a rough but friendly soul who saw something in me at the age of nine. I had only one year of organized baseball under my belt when I tried out for the majors, and Coach Padilla saw something in me at the draft. I joined the majors when I was nine, a chunky little kid who really didn’t know how to play the game that well but who could smack a tennis ball over two backyards in the neighborhood I grew up in.
Tony was brought in by Coach Padilla to help teach us the game. We were kids whose main concern was usually who could hit the ball the furthest and who spent much of practice gathering rocks from the field near from what is now the North Heights Elementary and chucking them out of the way so a ground ball wouldn’t catch one and dent our skulls.
I didn’t play baseball beyond Little League, so I didn’t see Tony again until my father began volunteering with the organization. When I went to visit my dad, or lend a hand, there was Tony. He was still teaching youth about baseball and he was still getting out there and showing young men 20 to 30 years his junior the ins and outs of the game.
Every time I saw Tony he hollered my last name, “Argabright!” before letting me know what he thought about my writing, the newspaper in general or the state of baseball and the kids who played it. He would tell me a variety of stories about his adventures in the game, but he was always a great source of advice whether it was about baseball or just life in general.
My favorite Tony Reyes story was one I wasn’t allowed to tell in the paper for the longest time, only because people probably wouldn’t believe it and there was fire involved. But I was there, and it’s all true.
So one year Del Rio was hosting a Babe Ruth baseball tournament and rain was threatening to wash the whole thing away. The rains let up, but the infield at Roosevelt Park, now The Bank & Trust Ram Field, was still damp and a little unplayable. Enter Tony and his old school idea to dry it out quick, fast and in a hurry.
Tony tracked down a can of kerosene and poured some of it onto the wet parts of the infield near between second and third base. He then grabbed a stick, wrapped a rag around it, doused it with the fuel and lit it on fire.
“Argabright! Don’t you put this in the paper!” he hollered at me, proceeding to light the damp patch ablaze and sending a plume of black smoke into the sky. I laughed at the whole process, but wouldn’t you know the fire dried out the infield and the games resumed later that afternoon.
I am saddened that Tony is no longer with us, but I’m sure he, my father and the late Bill Jewell, who was also a part of that Babe Ruth crew, are sitting around and talking baseball as they watch from the best view in the park.
Brian Argabright is the sports editor at the Del Rio News-Herald, where he has worked for the last 22 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.