U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz, a native Del Rioan, has been named to serve as the deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, announced Tuesday.
Ortiz will start his new assignment in Washington D.C. in the next few weeks, the agency announced.
“The Del Rio Border Patrol Sector is pleased to announce the appointment of current Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz as deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol,” the agency said in a release Tuesday afternoon.
“I cannot tell you how honored I am to have been selected for such an important post in the U.S. Border Patrol at a critical time in our agency’s history,” Ortiz said in a statement.
“This position allows me the ability to share a frontline operator’s border security perspective with the administration, Congress, and our many homeland security stakeholders. But more importantly, it gives me an opportunity to directly support the almost 20,000 men and women of the United States Border Patrol,” he said.
Ortiz was named chief patrol agent of the Del Rio Sector starting April 14.
Ortiz entered on duty with the U.S. Border Patrol on May 13, 1991, beginning his career at various stations throughout the San Diego Sector to include the Chula Vista, Brown Field, and Campo Stations, the agency previously said.
From 2000-2005, Ortiz served as the assistant patrol agent in charge and later as the patrol agent in charge of the Comstock Station, as well as patrol agent in charge of the Del Rio Station.
In 2005, Ortiz was promoted to assistant chief patrol agent at Del Rio Sector where he led several programs to include Operation Detour, a Border Patrol program that focuses on preventing teens from becoming involved in transnational border crime.
From 2009-2011, Ortiz managed numerous duty assignments to include director of the Border Management Task Force in Kabul, Afghanistan; senior advisor to the special envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan for the Department of Homeland Security; and deputy chief for Law Enforcement Operational Programs Directorate at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters.
He also served as the deputy chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector.
Prior to joining the U.S. Border Patrol, Ortiz served in the U.S. Army 8th Infantry Division in Baumholder, Germany. He attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and Southwest Texas Junior College, completing studies in political science and criminal justice.
He also attended the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute and the Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Education for Senior Managers in Government.
“I want to thank the agents and professional staff in Del Rio Sector for their hard work and sacrifices throughout the past year. I know the sector will continue to be successful in meeting its national security mission. It has also been a pleasure to work with the different communities and law enforcement partners within Del Rio Sector. Your support and assistance is essential to fulfilling the Border Patrol mission,” Ortiz said in a statement.
Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Doyle Amidon will serve as the Acting Chief Patrol Agent of Del Rio Sector during Ortiz’s absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.